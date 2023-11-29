The Tulane Green Wave (2-0) face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game Information

Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)

William Douglas: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tekorian Smith: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tulane Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 19th 79.9 Points Scored 67.8 276th 340th 77.2 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 33.0 101st 363rd 5.0 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.0 315th 24th 15.7 Assists 11.0 329th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

