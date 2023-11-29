The Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Rice Owls (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score just 0.5 more points per game (62.2) than the Owls give up (61.7).

Rice is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.

The Owls record 11.6 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Tigers give up (75.8).

The Owls are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (39.9%).

The Tigers shoot 35.7% from the field, just 2.6 lower than the Owls allow.

Rice Leaders

Malia Fisher: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Destiny Jackson: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Dominique Ennis: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Shelby Hayes: 5 PTS, 37.1 FG%

