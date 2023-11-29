The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network. The point total is set at 135.5 in the matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -6.5 135.5

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 135.5 points in five of six outings.

Sam Houston's games this year have had a 147.4-point total on average, 11.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sam Houston is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

Sam Houston was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bearkats have not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sam Houston has a 30.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 2 40% 64.2 139.3 67.2 139.5 140.9 Sam Houston 5 83.3% 75.1 139.3 72.3 139.5 137

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats score an average of 75.1 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 67.2 the Sun Devils give up.

Sam Houston is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 1-4-0 0-2 1-4-0 Sam Houston 4-2-0 1-1 5-1-0

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State Sam Houston 10-5 Home Record 12-1 7-6 Away Record 11-6 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

