WAC opponents meet when the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) host the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at William R. Johnson Coliseum, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The 'Jacks are 9.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -9.5 139.5

SFA Betting Records & Stats

SFA's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points three times.

SFA has an average point total of 151.5 in its contests this year, 12 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the 'Jacks have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

SFA won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The 'Jacks have played as a favorite of -500 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that SFA has a 83.3% chance to win.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 3 60% 80.2 149 71.3 135 146.9 Tarleton State 2 40% 68.8 149 63.7 135 134.3

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

SFA compiled a 10-5-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The 'Jacks score 16.5 more points per game (80.2) than the Texans allow (63.7).

SFA is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 63.7 points.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 3-2-0 1-0 3-2-0 Tarleton State 3-2-0 0-2 3-2-0

SFA vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SFA Tarleton State 12-4 Home Record 12-2 6-6 Away Record 2-12 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

