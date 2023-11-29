The Tarleton State Texans (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks average 19.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Texans give up to opponents (59.0).

When it scores more than 59.0 points, SFA is 3-1.

Tarleton State is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

The 71.5 points per game the Texans record are 7.1 more points than the Ladyjacks give up (64.4).

SFA has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.

This season the Texans are shooting 45.0% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.

The Ladyjacks' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 5.8 higher than the Texans have given up.

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 62.0 FG%

18.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 62.0 FG% Kyla Deck: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 STL, 34.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.2 PTS, 4.2 STL, 34.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Destini Lombard: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Zoe Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 28.6 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 28.6 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

