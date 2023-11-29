Tarleton State vs. SFA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) host the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at William R. Johnson Coliseum, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Texans are 9.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.
Tarleton State vs. SFA Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Huntsville, Texas
- Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|SFA
|-9.5
|139.5
Texans Betting Records & Stats
- Tarleton State has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points only twice this season.
- The average over/under for Tarleton State's outings this season is 132.5, 7.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Tarleton State's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.
- Tarleton State has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- The Texans have been at least a +340 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tarleton State has a 22.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Tarleton State vs. SFA Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SFA
|3
|60%
|80.2
|149
|71.3
|135
|146.9
|Tarleton State
|2
|40%
|68.8
|149
|63.7
|135
|134.3
Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends
- Against the spread in WAC games, the 'Jacks were 10-5-0 last year.
- The Texans average only 2.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than the 'Jacks allow (71.3).
Tarleton State vs. SFA Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SFA
|3-2-0
|1-0
|3-2-0
|Tarleton State
|3-2-0
|0-2
|3-2-0
Tarleton State vs. SFA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SFA
|Tarleton State
|12-4
|Home Record
|12-2
|6-6
|Away Record
|2-12
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.8
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.6
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
