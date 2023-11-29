The Tarleton State Texans (1-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Tarleton State vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks average 19.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Texans give up to opponents (59).

SFA has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 59 points.

Tarleton State's record is 1-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.

The 71.5 points per game the Texans score are 7.1 more points than the Ladyjacks give up (64.4).

SFA is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.

This year the Texans are shooting 45% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Ladyjacks give up.

The Ladyjacks shoot 41.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Texans concede.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Schedule