The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) hit the court against the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (35.4%).

Texas A&M is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 35.4% from the field.

The Aggies are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Cavaliers sit at 266th.

The Aggies score 25.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (53.8).

Texas A&M is 6-1 when it scores more than 53.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.

The Aggies conceded 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.0 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.0%) than on the road (33.0%) last season. But it drained the same number of treys at home as on the road (6.3 per game).

