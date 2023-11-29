Wednesday's game at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (3-3) taking on the Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 74-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Rice.

The Tigers fell in their last outing 73-58 against SFA on Wednesday.

Texas Southern vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Texas Southern vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 74, Texas Southern 53

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Jaida Belton: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG% Jordyn Turner: 10.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 38.5 FG% Taniya Lawson: 11.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

11.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alisa Knight: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -68 scoring differential, falling short by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 62.2 points per game, 240th in college basketball, and are allowing 75.8 per outing to rank 329th in college basketball.

