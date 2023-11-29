The Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Rice Owls (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Southern vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 62.2 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 61.7 the Owls allow.

Rice's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.

The Owls record 11.6 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Tigers allow (75.8).

The Owls are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (39.9%).

The Tigers shoot 35.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Owls concede.

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Jaida Belton: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG% Jordyn Turner: 10.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 38.5 FG% Taniya Lawson: 11.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

11.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alisa Knight: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Texas Southern Schedule