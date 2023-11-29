The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) are home in WAC action against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • UT Arlington has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 12th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 317th.
  • The 75.7 points per game the Mavericks score are only 4.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (70.8).
  • UT Arlington has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 61.5 points per contest.
  • The Mavericks surrendered 66.1 points per game last year at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.5).
  • In home games, UT Arlington averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (7.0) than in away games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (31.2%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Arizona L 101-56 McKale Center
11/22/2023 Alcorn State W 82-69 College Park Center
11/25/2023 Texas State L 73-66 College Park Center
11/29/2023 Abilene Christian - College Park Center
12/2/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/6/2023 Texas-Dallas - College Park Center

