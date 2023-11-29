The Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) are traveling to face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at UTRGV Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Antelopes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 151st.
  • The Vaqueros' 73.9 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 68.0 the Antelopes allow.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 when it scores more than 68.0 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UT Rio Grande Valley put up 84.5 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged on the road (71.3).
  • The Vaqueros gave up 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.2 away.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 North American W 92-73 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/24/2023 Hawaii L 76-57 Acrisure Arena
11/25/2023 Arkansas State L 75-58 Acrisure Arena
11/29/2023 Grand Canyon - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center

