How to Watch the UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-5) will visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison
- The Vaqueros put up 5.2 more points per game (60) than the Antelopes allow their opponents to score (54.8).
- When it scores more than 54.8 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4.
- Grand Canyon has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.
- The 62.2 points per game the Antelopes score are 10.8 fewer points than the Vaqueros allow (73).
- The Antelopes shoot 42.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Vaqueros concede defensively.
UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders
- Kade Hackerott: 10.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Iyana Dorsey: 19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Charlotte O'Keefe: 9.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Arianna Sturdivant: 7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
- Mele Kailahi: 9.8 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|L 66-63
|Strahan Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|L 67-57
|McDermott Center
|11/22/2023
|Oral Roberts
|L 72-63
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/2/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.