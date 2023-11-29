The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-5) will visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

The Vaqueros put up 5.2 more points per game (60) than the Antelopes allow their opponents to score (54.8).

When it scores more than 54.8 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4.

Grand Canyon has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.

The 62.2 points per game the Antelopes score are 10.8 fewer points than the Vaqueros allow (73).

The Antelopes shoot 42.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Vaqueros concede defensively.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Iyana Dorsey: 19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Charlotte O'Keefe: 9.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Arianna Sturdivant: 7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Mele Kailahi: 9.8 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

