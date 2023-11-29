The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-5) will visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

  • The Vaqueros put up 5.2 more points per game (60) than the Antelopes allow their opponents to score (54.8).
  • When it scores more than 54.8 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4.
  • Grand Canyon has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.
  • The 62.2 points per game the Antelopes score are 10.8 fewer points than the Vaqueros allow (73).
  • The Antelopes shoot 42.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Vaqueros concede defensively.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

  • Kade Hackerott: 10.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Iyana Dorsey: 19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Charlotte O'Keefe: 9.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Arianna Sturdivant: 7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
  • Mele Kailahi: 9.8 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Texas State L 66-63 Strahan Arena
11/19/2023 @ Incarnate Word L 67-57 McDermott Center
11/22/2023 Oral Roberts L 72-63 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/2/2023 Tarleton State - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.