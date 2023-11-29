Wednesday's game between the UTEP Miners (5-2) and Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 76-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UTEP, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 76, Texas A&M-CC 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: UTEP (-10.9)

UTEP (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

UTEP is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas A&M-CC's 2-1-0 ATS record. The Miners have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Islanders have a record of 1-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 83.4 points per game to rank 45th in college basketball while allowing 69.1 per contest to rank 145th in college basketball) and have a +100 scoring differential overall.

The 34 rebounds per game UTEP averages rank 157th in the country, and are 2.4 more than the 31.6 its opponents grab per outing.

UTEP knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (320th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 30.2% from deep while its opponents hit 28.5% from long range.

The Miners average 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (99th in college basketball), and give up 81.8 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball).

UTEP wins the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 13.3 (267th in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.

