The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the UTEP Miners (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTEP -13.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP's games have gone over 146.5 points twice this season (in five outings).

The average point total in UTEP's outings this year is 152.6, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Miners are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

UTEP has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Miners have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -1200 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UTEP has a 92.3% chance to win.

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 2 40% 83.4 161.7 69.1 138.6 140.1 Texas A&M-CC 1 33.3% 78.3 161.7 69.5 138.6 140.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

The Miners score 83.4 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 69.5 the Islanders allow.

When UTEP scores more than 69.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0 Texas A&M-CC 2-1-0 2-0 1-2-0

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTEP Texas A&M-CC 11-7 Home Record 13-2 3-10 Away Record 7-7 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.