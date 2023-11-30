Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Archer County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Archer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vernon High School at Archer City High School

Game Time: 10:20 AM CT on November 30

Location: Archer City, TX

Archer City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliday High School at Jim Ned High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 30

Location: Haskell, TX

Haskell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Archer City High School at Newcastle High School

Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on November 30

Location: Newcastle, TX

Newcastle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliday High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 30

Location: Haskell, TX

Haskell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Newcastle High School at Archer City High School