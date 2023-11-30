Thursday's game between the Baylor Bears (5-0) and the SMU Mustangs (3-3) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-68 based on our computer prediction, with Baylor coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Bears enter this matchup following a 93-47 win over Alcorn State on Sunday.

Baylor vs. SMU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Baylor vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 78, SMU 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Baylor has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Baylor has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 74) on November 19

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 169) on November 6

93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 278) on November 26

124-44 at home over McNeese (No. 354) on November 24

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

13.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 8.4 PTS, 48.6 FG%

8.4 PTS, 48.6 FG% Yaya Felder: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.6 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears put up 93.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per outing (91st in college basketball). They have a +175 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 35.0 points per game.

