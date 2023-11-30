The SMU Mustangs (3-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Baylor Bears (5-0) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up 27.7 more points per game (93.4) than the Mustangs allow (65.7).

Baylor is 5-0 when it scores more than 65.7 points.

SMU has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.4 points.

The Mustangs put up 16.9 more points per game (75.3) than the Bears allow (58.4).

When SMU totals more than 58.4 points, it is 3-3.

Baylor is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.

The Mustangs are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (39.7%).

The Bears' 51.6 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Mustangs have given up.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

13.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 8.4 PTS, 48.6 FG%

8.4 PTS, 48.6 FG% Yaya Felder: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.6 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Schedule