Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Bexar County, Texas today, we've got the information below.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jarrell High School at Alamo Heights High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy Christian - San Antonio at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamo Heights High School at Whitney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
