When Brandin Cooks takes the field for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Cowboys vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has 33 catches on 48 targets for 452 yards and four scores, with an average of 45.2 yards per game.

Cooks has registered a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1

