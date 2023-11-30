The Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks are slated to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will CeeDee Lamb hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb has been targeted 104 times and has 78 catches, leading the Cowboys with 1,066 yards (96.9 per game) plus six TDs.

Lamb has had a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has one rushing TD this year.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1 Week 12 Commanders 9 4 53 1

