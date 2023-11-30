For their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 30 at 8:15 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) have six players on the injury report.

In their most recent outing, the Cowboys knocked off the Washington Commanders 45-10.

The Seahawks are coming off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 31-13.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Micah Parsons LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Dante Fowler Jr. DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jayron Kearse S Back Limited Participation In Practice Tyrus Wheat DE Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Mazi Smith DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Oblique Doubtful D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Questionable Dareke Young WR Abdomen Doubtful Abraham Lucas OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Phil Haynes OG Toe Out Will Dissly TE Hip Questionable Leonard Williams DL Ankle Questionable Derick Hall OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank fifth-best in total offense (377.6 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (276.3 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (best with 31.5 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 16.8 points allowed per game) this year.

The Cowboys have been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the passing game, as they rank top-five in both passing offense (fourth-best with 262.4 passing yards per game) and passing defense (second-best with 167.2 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

Dallas ranks 13th in run offense (115.3 rushing yards per game) and 13th in run defense (109.1 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

With 17 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (third in NFL), the Cowboys' +7 turnover margin is the fifth-best in the league.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-9)

Cowboys (-9) Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Seahawks (+340)

Cowboys (-450), Seahawks (+340) Total: 47.5 points

