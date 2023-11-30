Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 13?
With the Dallas Cowboys squaring off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Dak Prescott a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Cowboys vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Prescott has rushed for 151 yards (13.7 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.
- Prescott has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
Dak Prescott Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|26
|35
|404
|4
|1
|2
|17
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|25
|38
|189
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|22
|32
|331
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
