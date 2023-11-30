Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ellis County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nacogdoches High School at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.