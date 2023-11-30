Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Haskell County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Haskell County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Haskell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cross Plains High School at Haskell High School
- Game Time: 2:20 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paint Creek High School at Trent High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winters High School at Haskell High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
