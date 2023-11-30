Will Jake Ferguson cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson has caught 40 passes on 58 targets for 421 yards and four scores, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Ferguson has a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1 Week 10 Giants 7 4 26 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 32 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 1 35 0

