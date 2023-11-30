Will Jalen Tolbert pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert's stat line this season reveals 16 catches for 183 yards and one score. He averages 20.3 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 28 times.

Tolbert, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 2 49 0

