Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jamie Benn vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus this season, in 15:15 per game on the ice, is +3.

Benn has a goal in four games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Benn has an assist in eight of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Benn hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Benn has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 20 Games 5 15 Points 9 4 Goals 3 11 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.