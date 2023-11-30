Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Kaufman County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Kaufman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at North Forney High School
- Game Time: 4:30 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Royse City, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
