The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

  • Lamar has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.0% from the field.
  • The Roadrunners are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 30th.
  • The Cardinals put up just 1.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Roadrunners allow (82.3).
  • When it scores more than 82.3 points, Lamar is 4-0.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
  • The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than away (76.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Lamar sunk fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) as well.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 83-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 @ Longwood L 83-72 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Delaware State W 84-81 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 UL Monroe - Montagne Center

