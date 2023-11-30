Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown when the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks play in Week 13 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Gallup's 28 catches (46 targets) have netted him 357 yards (32.5 per game) and one TD.

Gallup, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0 Week 10 Giants 2 2 70 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 31 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 13 0

