How to Watch the North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN3
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks score an average of 100.4 points per game, 47.7 more points than the 52.7 the Tar Heels give up.
- When it scores more than 52.7 points, South Carolina is 5-0.
- North Carolina has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.
- The Tar Heels average 19.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Gamecocks give up (48.8).
- When North Carolina puts up more than 48.8 points, it is 5-2.
- South Carolina is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Tar Heels shoot 40.4% from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.
- The Gamecocks make 51.4% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
South Carolina Leaders
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vermont
|W 54-51
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|Kansas State
|L 63-56
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|FGCU
|L 65-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/10/2023
|UConn
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 109-40
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 78-38
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 101-19
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
