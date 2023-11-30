Thursday's contest between the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) and the Rice Owls (1-5) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 83-79 based on our computer prediction, with UT Martin coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on November 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Rice vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Rice vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 83, Rice 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-3.5)

UT Martin (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.8

Rice has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Martin is 2-3-0. Both the Owls and the Skyhawks are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls average 75.5 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 83.7 per outing (350th in college basketball). They have a -49 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

Rice ranks 303rd in the country at 30.0 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 fewer than the 33.7 its opponents average.

Rice knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 33.6% from deep while its opponents hit 37.8% from long range.

The Owls record 94.8 points per 100 possessions (178th in college basketball), while giving up 105.1 points per 100 possessions (350th in college basketball).

Rice has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (117th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.0 (267th in college basketball).

