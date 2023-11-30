When Rico Dowdle hits the gridiron for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Cowboys vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Dowdle has 246 rushing yards (22.4 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.

Dowdle also has 10 catches for 69 yards (6.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

In two of 11 games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Rico Dowdle Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 11 0 1 15 1

