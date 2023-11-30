There are 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature SEC squads. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Duke Blue Devils at Georgia Bulldogs 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Boston College Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama Crimson Tide at Syracuse Orange 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida State Seminoles 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks at North Carolina Tar Heels 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks at North Carolina Tar Heels 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Clemson Tigers at Auburn Tigers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at LSU Tigers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Texas A&M Aggies at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!