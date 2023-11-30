The SMU Mustangs (3-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Baylor Bears (5-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. The game airs on ESPNU.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPNU
SMU vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears' 93.4 points per game are 27.7 more points than the 65.7 the Mustangs allow.
  • Baylor has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.
  • SMU's record is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 93.4 points.
  • The Mustangs put up 16.9 more points per game (75.3) than the Bears give up (58.4).
  • SMU has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 58.4 points.
  • When Baylor gives up fewer than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.
  • This year the Mustangs are shooting 48.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bears concede.
  • The Bears' 51.6 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Mustangs have given up.

SMU Leaders

  • Tiara Young: 21 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Tamia Jones: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Chantae Embry: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)
  • Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 2 BLK, 54.5 FG%
  • Reagan Bradley: 7.7 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Colorado L 84-69 Moody Coliseum
11/24/2023 Toledo L 74-73 Harry West Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Harvard L 80-67 Harry West Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Baylor - Moody Coliseum
12/4/2023 UAPB - Moody Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center

