How to Watch the SMU vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Baylor Bears (5-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. The game airs on ESPNU.
SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
SMU vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 93.4 points per game are 27.7 more points than the 65.7 the Mustangs allow.
- Baylor has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.
- SMU's record is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 93.4 points.
- The Mustangs put up 16.9 more points per game (75.3) than the Bears give up (58.4).
- SMU has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 58.4 points.
- When Baylor gives up fewer than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.
- This year the Mustangs are shooting 48.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bears concede.
- The Bears' 51.6 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Mustangs have given up.
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 21 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Tamia Jones: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Chantae Embry: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 2 BLK, 54.5 FG%
- Reagan Bradley: 7.7 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Colorado
|L 84-69
|Moody Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Toledo
|L 74-73
|Harry West Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Harvard
|L 80-67
|Harry West Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
