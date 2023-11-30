The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Stars vs. Flames Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (20 points), via put up 10 goals and 10 assists.

Through 20 games, Robertson has scored six goals and picked up 13 assists.

Roope Hintz's 18 points this season are via eight goals and 10 assists.

Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .916% save percentage ranks 17th in the NHL.

Flames Players to Watch

Calgary's Elias Lindholm has recorded 10 assists and five goals in 22 games. That's good for 15 points.

With 14 total points (0.6 per game), including four goals and 10 assists through 22 games, Kadri is pivotal for Calgary's offense.

This season, Calgary's Jonathan Huberdeau has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a 4-2-1 record this season, with an .883 save percentage (53rd in the league). In 7 games, he has 173 saves, and has allowed 23 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Stars vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 9th 3.35 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 9th 2.8 Goals Allowed 3.27 20th 18th 30.4 Shots 32 9th 22nd 31.6 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 16th 20.31% Power Play % 11.27% 27th 3rd 88.57% Penalty Kill % 83.56% 12th

