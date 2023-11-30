Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-56, heavily favoring Texas A&M to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Aggies took care of business in their last game 65-51 against Cal on Saturday.

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 69, Wake Forest 56

Other SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Aggies captured their best win of the season, a 65-51 victory over the California Golden Bears, who are a top 50 team (No. 24), according to our computer rankings.

The Aggies have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Texas A&M has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Texas A&M has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 24) on November 25

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 63) on November 12

73-50 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on November 9

84-32 over Winthrop (No. 222) on November 24

80-35 at home over Houston Christian (No. 323) on November 20

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

12.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Sahara Jones: 7.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.3 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 49.2 per contest (ninth in college basketball).

