Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-56, heavily favoring Texas A&M to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.
The Aggies took care of business in their last game 65-51 against Cal on Saturday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 69, Wake Forest 56
Other SEC Predictions
- Miami (FL) vs Mississippi State
- Louisville vs Ole Miss
- Florida vs Georgia Tech
- Notre Dame vs Tennessee
- Vanderbilt vs NC State
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Aggies captured their best win of the season, a 65-51 victory over the California Golden Bears, who are a top 50 team (No. 24), according to our computer rankings.
- The Aggies have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).
- Texas A&M has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).
- Texas A&M has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-51 at home over Cal (No. 24) on November 25
- 74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 63) on November 12
- 73-50 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on November 9
- 84-32 over Winthrop (No. 222) on November 24
- 80-35 at home over Houston Christian (No. 323) on November 20
Texas A&M Leaders
- Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 53.3 FG%
- Janiah Barker: 12.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Sahara Jones: 7.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.3 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 49.2 per contest (ninth in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.