The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) go up against the Texas State Bobcats (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas State vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

  • Texas State has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.5% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 236th.
  • The Bobcats score just 2.2 fewer points per game (65) than the Longhorns allow (67.2).
  • Texas State is 3-0 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas State averaged 66.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 63.9.
  • The Bobcats gave up more points at home (68.2 per game) than away (66.6) last season.
  • At home, Texas State knocked down 4.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.3). Texas State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (30%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 McNeese L 59-48 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 Southern Utah L 74-67 Thomas Assembly Center
11/25/2023 @ UT Arlington W 73-66 College Park Center
11/30/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
12/11/2023 Jarvis Christian - Strahan Arena
12/15/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.