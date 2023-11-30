The Texas Longhorns (3-0) meet the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This clash is available on LHN.

Texas State vs. Texas Game Information

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Nate Martin: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jabari Rice: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Texas State vs. Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Rank Texas AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank
36th 78.0 Points Scored 66.0 318th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
183rd 31.7 Rebounds 29.9 283rd
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
200th 7.2 3pt Made 4.4 359th
16th 16.2 Assists 9.9 353rd
84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.9 84th

