The Texas State Bobcats (3-4) face the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Longhorns have a 51.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.

Texas has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 289th.

The Longhorns put up 82.0 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 70.0 the Bobcats give up.

Texas is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Texas averaged 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than it did in away games (69.4).

In home games, the Longhorns surrendered 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (72.0).

In home games, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule