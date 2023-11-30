How to Watch UTSA vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) face the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Liberty vs Florida Atlantic (6:00 PM ET | November 30)
- UNC Wilmington vs East Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 30)
- South Florida vs Hofstra (7:00 PM ET | November 30)
- UT Martin vs Rice (8:00 PM ET | November 30)
UTSA Stats Insights
- This season, the Roadrunners have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
- In games UTSA shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Cardinals are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Roadrunners sit at 40th.
- The Roadrunners average 77 points per game, only one more point than the 76 the Cardinals give up.
- When UTSA totals more than 76 points, it is 3-1.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UTSA fared better in home games last year, posting 70 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game on the road.
- The Roadrunners gave up 71.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 83.5 on the road.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, UTSA fared better in home games last season, draining 7.8 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% mark in away games.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 89-87
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 77-62
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 90-80
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Lamar
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
