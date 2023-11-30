UTSA vs. Lamar November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) will meet the Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UTSA vs. Lamar Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games
- November 20 at Houston Christian
- November 17 at Texas State
- November 24 at home vs Jacksonville State
- November 25 at home vs Incarnate Word
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lamar Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTSA vs. Lamar Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UTSA Rank
|UTSA AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|67.9
|274th
|334th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|303rd
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|343rd
|10.5
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|14.0
|334th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.