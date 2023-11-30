Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Williamson County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jarrell High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jarrell High School at Alamo Heights High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
