Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Brazoria County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brazoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Danbury High School at Angleton Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Angleton, TX

Angleton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Creek High School at Summer Creek High School