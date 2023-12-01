We have an exciting high school game -- Davenport High School vs. Calhoun High School -- in San Antonio , TX on Friday, December 1, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calhoun vs. Davenport Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: San Antonio , TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

Liberty Hill High School at Pieper High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Pieper, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.