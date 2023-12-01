Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Dallas County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richardson High School at Lone Star High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 1

9:00 AM CT on December 1 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Frisco High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 1

12:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 1

2:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkner High School at St. Mark's School Of Texas

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 1

3:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Hill High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Denton High School at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

H Grady Spruce High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School