On Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT, Forney High School is away from home against Lancaster High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forney vs. Lancaster Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Rockwall, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at South Oak Cliff High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Lubbock Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.