Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garza County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Garza County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Garza County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellman-Union High School at Southland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Southland, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
