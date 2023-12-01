Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Harris County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Live Oak Classical School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Creek High School at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Summer Creek, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Pasadena at Bridgeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Bridgeland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
